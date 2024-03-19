Albuquerque man charged with 2 murders, may face a third charge

Albuquerque police say they tied three southeast homicides to 25-year-old Gabriel Valenzuela Greene, or “Memphis” as he's known on the streets.

Police have charged him in two of those shootings so far. They’re also working with prosecutors to get charges filed in a third case.

Police say he sold fentanyl pills at a lower rate to undercut other dealers, and they believe he was doing more than cutting prices.

“All three homicides centered around the same thing, and it was drugs, and it was really robbing drug dealers and taking their lives during the process. Which highlights the absolute dangerousness involved with drug dealing or carrying around large amounts of drugs or things of value, and other people know about it,” said Kyle Hartsock with APD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The first deadly shooting was in an alley near Indiana and Cochiti on March 4. Witnesses told police the two people using fentanyl there owed someone named Memphis money. He reportedly shot at the two people more than 15 times, killing one of them.

“I just consider this individual a very violent individual who has been involved in situations that resorts to violence up to including killing people,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

The next week, another deadly shooting only blocks away on Pennsylvania. Police found a man in the street, shot more than five times. They say multiple surveillance cameras and a city garbage truck’s dash cam caught Valenzuela Green firing a gun then running away.

That same day, another deadly shooting in the Twisters parking lot near Menaul and University.

Detectives learned bullet casings from both killings that day were a match, and fired from the same gun.

Witnesses described a suspect matching Valenzuela Green.

“Detectives are still conducting some interviews and doing some other work on it. But right now, I feel confident in saying he is a prime suspect in those cases. He’s just not charged yet,” said Hartsock.

Medina says he believes Valenzuela Green has attacked or shot other people. He’s urging other victims to come forward now that Valenzuela Green is in custody.