Albuquerque man convicted for killing another man while on ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday a jury convicted an Albuquerque man charged with murdering his friend.

The jury found Devin Munford guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, among other charges. In 2021, Munford was on an ankle monitor when he killed Devon Heyborne.

Prior to the killing, Munford allegedly went outside his preset zone more than 100 times. The victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit against the agencies overseeing the GPS monitoring because of this.

“This case had, and will continue to have a major impact on our community as an innocent 22-year-old was taken from this world, while the defendant was presumed to be on house arrest and on a GPS monitor,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said. “It is deeply concerning how flawed our pretrial detention system is. The fact that a mother, father, brothers and sisters had to lose their loved one when the defendant should have been monitored 24/7 is unacceptable. Many were victimized during the defendant’s crime spree that week and we must do better so mothers like Angel Alire don’t have to suffer for a lifetime from a broken system.”

Munford faces life plus 25 years in prison. Sentencing will take place within 60 days.