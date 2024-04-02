Albuquerque man faces 72 charges following string of armed robberies

A local man is facing 72 charges in connection to a string of armed robberies. All of them happened within about a month.

Isidro Gallegos went before a judge for the first time this year Tuesday. He has been behind bars before – he got out last July after serving a sentence for an aggravated robbery in 2013.

Albuquerque police officers were able to catch Gallegos on March 15. They said Gallegos and a woman, Brooke Hefty, as they pulled off two armed robberies. Police say they also attempted two robberies that morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Hefty refused to talk to officers. Gallegos admitted to the robberies and told officers he kept committing them to feed his addiction to fentanyl.

Arresting offiers said the duo committed robberies with a wood grain rifle that was illegally modified and a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata.

In one of the attempted robberies from that morning, officers said Gallegos pointed a firearm at a Blake’s Lotaburger employee and fired, nearly hitting her.

Using surveillance photos, body camera footage and past officer reports, the officers who arrested Gallegos on March 15 were able to connect him to robberies from Feb. 5, Feb. 8, March 6, March 7, March 8, March 9, March 11, March 12, March 13, and March 14.

After getting arrested, Gallegos confessed to ten of those robberies. The location of the robberies include Golden Seal, Circle K, Speedway, Quick Track 88, Valero, Cheron, and a Family Dollar.

Gallegos now faces 15 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, 15 counts of conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony, 13 counts of aggravated assault, 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and more.

The next steps for Gallegos will be a pretrial detention hearing that will determine if he stays in jail while he waits for trial.