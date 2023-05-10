Albuquerque man killed in shootout with Illinois State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Illinois State Police say an Albuquerque man is dead after a shootout with officers Tuesday morning on I-65 near Mount Vernon.

State Police say they pulled over to help a car on the side of the road. They say 23-year-old Brandon Griffin and a woman were in the car.

At some point, a fight ensued between Griffin and one of the officers. Then, they reportedly exchanged gunfire.

The officer suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Griffin died.

The woman and the other officer weren’t hurt.

Last year, police charged Griffin with shooting a woman in Lincoln County. Court documents indicate he took a plea deal and faced up to 18 months in jail. However, court records indicate he never showed up to his March 21 sentencing hearing.