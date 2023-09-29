Albuquerque man sentenced for death of 2-year-old daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A father who pleaded guilty to his child’s death – which also sparked a lawsuit against the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department – learned his fate Friday.

In 2021, 2-year-old Diana McGrory was found dead. Her body was significantly burned and bruised.

Michael Garcia was charged with her death and took a plea deal earlier this month. In return for a guilty plea, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

A lawsuit filed against CYFD says the agency failed the little girl, because the CYFD investigator and supervisor assigned to the case should have never let Diana and her sibling into Garcia’s care after their biological mother lost custody in July 2021.