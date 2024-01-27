Albuquerque marathon runner prepares for Olympic qualifying race

With sneakers laced up and the sun shining, Sofie Schunk is in her happy place.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With sneakers laced up and the sun shining, Sofie Schunk is in her happy place.

“I think it’s a way to challenge myself and give me peace, and makes me focused the rest of the day,” Schunk said.

She’s always been an athlete. She played soccer for La Cueva and then at Marquette University in Wisconsin. But now, she has a new sport – marathon running.

“I couldn’t even run probably over five miles eight years ago,” Schunk said.

26.2 miles is not an easy feat, but Schunk doesn’t back down from a challenge.

“Growing up, it’s like, good luck with exercise, that used to be kind of the challenge, is doctors didn’t really know,” she said.

Schunk lives with Type 1 diabetes – making the sport even more difficult.

“I’ll end up with lows at night and I’ll be up at two in the morning having to have gummy bears,” she said.

Schunk runs with the Duke City Track Club, but she’s also involved with the Diabetes Sports Project, inspiring others with Type 1 diabetes to chase their dreams.

“A lot of parents are afraid to put their kids into sports when they have Type 1 and it’s hard to see that,” Schunk said.

Now her dreams are taking her to Orlando. Next week she’ll race to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team.

Schunk finished the California International Marathon last month in two hours and 36 minutes. That’s how she got to this point – she’s one of about 170 female athletes to qualify.

“The last few races I’ve done I’ve had a few blood sugar spikes due to adrenaline, so having to manage that has been a difference to me,” she said.

But with her coach, doctors, team of support, and a lifetime of overcoming challenges, Schunk is ready for a race that will bring her one step closer to the world stage.

The race is Feb. 3. To get ready for the heat and humidity in Orlando, Schunk has been training in UNM’s heat chamber, which is about 100 degrees.