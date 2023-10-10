Albuquerque mayor competes in Balloon Fiesta fly in competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloonists at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta got the green flag for the fourth day in a row Tuesday.

It was also a competition day – the fly in competition takes place every year. It’s where competitors launch from a certain distance and try to drop markers close to targets on the launch field.

Dozens of local and visiting pilots take part in it every year, and on Tuesday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller also gave it a shot. He flew with local pilot Robert Bacon in the “Sunflyer” balloon.

