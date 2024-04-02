Albuquerque mayor submits $1.4B city budget for 2025 fiscal year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller on Tuesday submitted a $1.4 billion budget proposed for the 2025 fiscal year.

The proposed budget is around 2.3% more than the 2024 fiscal year. Mayor Keller’s office pointed out investments in a few key areas:

Public safety

Funding for positions across the Albuquerque Police Department – including 1,000 officers, an increase in Police Service Aides and civilian support staff

$22 million again for the use of crime-fighting technology through the Real-Time Crime Center and the APD Crime Lab

Support for the Office of the Superintendent and the Independent Monitoring Team, police reform, oversight and consent decree related expenses so that APD can reach reform goals

Funding to support wage increases for Albuquerque Fire Rescue so the department can continue emergency response and run important community programs

Funding for the Automated Speed Enforcement program, including hearing officers

Funding for Albuquerque Communtiy Safety to continue to hire more field responders

According to the mayor’s office, ACS has seen their call volume triple over the past two years and since expanding to 24/7 service.

Homelessness, Housing and Behavioral Health

$8 million in nonrecurring funding for supportive housing and voucher programs

$900,000 nonrecurring to fully fund the Assisted Outpatient Treatment program

$730,000 in recurring funding for operation of the Medical Sobering Center at Gateway

$100,000 nonrecurring for emergency housing vouchers for victims of domestic violence

“Full funding” for service contracts for mental health, substance abuse, early intervention and prevention programs, domestic violence shelters and services, sexual assault services, health and social service providers, and services to abused, neglected, and abandoned youth

$1.5 million in recurring funding for the Medical Respite facility at Gateway

$1.5 million for the Westside Emergency Housing Center (mayor’s office says this center has operated at close to full occupancy for much of the year)

$100,000 nonrecurring for the development of a technology system that enables the city and providers to coordinate on the provision of social services to people experiencing homelessness and behavioral health challenges

$500,000 nonrecurring to fund Albuquerque Street Connect

According to the mayor’s office, Street Connect is a “proven program” that focuses on establishing ongoing relationships with people experiencing homelessness to help them into supportive housing.

Other budget highlights

$1.25 million investment in the Job Training Albuquerque program to continue to fill workforce training gaps and help local workers gain valuable skills

“Full funding” for the Small Business Office, which helps support entrepreneurs and gives them access to valuable resources

Enhanced public safety technology and related staffing for our public transit system

$1 million for the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) fund, which helps the city attract and retain key businesses

“Full funding” for the Head Start program and the highly successful Youth Connect programs so the city can continue to create productive, safe opportunities for thousands of youth

Funding for nuisance abatement efforts so that Code Enforcement and the ADAPT program

Funding for the Duke City Ambassador program, formerly called Block by Block, “to provide outreach, hospitality, cleaning, and a positive presence in Nob Hill and Downtown areas

Now, the budget heads to the Albuquerque City Council for two months of public input and deliberations. The budget must be completed by May 30.