AFR: House ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue says a home is ‘a total loss’ after a fire overnight in the northeast part of the city.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday at a house on Domingo, near Louisiana and Central. AFR says it was an abandoned house that was set ablaze by squatters.

No one was hurt. The fire was quickly contained and firefighters boarded up the home.

AFR says fires caused by squatters are a big problem in the metro. Last year, it’s believed their crews were called out to more than 50 house fires at abandoned homes.