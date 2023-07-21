Albuquerque Animal Welfare sets ‘Mission: Pawsible’ adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is presenting a two-day mission to pair their animals with their “fur-ever” home this weekend.

During the “Mission: Pawsible” event, set for July 22 and 23, AWD will waive adoption fees for all pets.

Each adoption will include spay or neuter, vaccinations and a microchip. AWD will also offer one day of free basic dog training with every adoption.

The city is also partnering with Boofy’s Best for Pets, who is offering a free adoption bundle valued at $50-70. Anyone who receives the voucher for it can redeem it at either of their locations.

If you’d like to see the full, adoptable “pet cast” for “Mission: Pawsible,” click here.

Here are the participating places:

East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E.

West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W.

Lucky Paws, 660 Menaul Blvd. N.E., in Coronado Mall

Each place is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, on Sunday, Lucky Paws won’t open until noon.