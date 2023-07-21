Albuquerque Animal Welfare sets ‘Mission: Pawsible’ adoption event

Jonathan Fjeld | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is presenting a two-day mission to pair their animals with their “fur-ever” home this weekend.

During the “Mission: Pawsible” event, set for July 22 and 23, AWD will waive adoption fees for all pets.

Each adoption will include spay or neuter, vaccinations and a microchip. AWD will also offer one day of free basic dog training with every adoption.

The city is also partnering with Boofy’s Best for Pets, who is offering a free adoption bundle valued at $50-70. Anyone who receives the voucher for it can redeem it at either of their locations.

If you’d like to see the full, adoptable “pet cast” for “Mission: Pawsible,” click here.

Here are the participating places:

  • East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E.
  • West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W.
  • Lucky Paws, 660 Menaul Blvd. N.E., in Coronado Mall

Each place is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, on Sunday, Lucky Paws won’t open until noon.