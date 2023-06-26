Albuquerque families celebrate reunification during weekend event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Sunday, a reunification celebration welcomed families who got back together within the last year. The event was for families who lost custody of their children to the state for many different reasons.

One family says this kind of event is great after all they went through the last two years.

“We’re really happy about it when we got the email, we were really excited about it so it’s awesome,” said Emily Johnson.

They also shared some advice from what they learned in this process for parents who might be going through something similar.

“I think that if you are struggling with addiction, as we were, it’s important to embrace the tools that are offered to you. It seems hopeless but it’s not hopeless. I think it’s possible, anything’s possible if you love your kids,” said Emily Johnson. “Using drugs to cope, like you got to remember your kids don’t have anything to help them cope, so put it down and go be there for your children.”

