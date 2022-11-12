Albuquerque food delivery driver wanted for murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Chatmon. Police believe he shot and killed a homeless man in a retail parking lot in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say it appears the homeless man was asking the suspect for money.

Back in October, a strip mall parking lot in southeast Albuquerque was an active crime scene.

APD says a security guard heard multiple gun shots then found a homeless man bleeding out in the parking lot

Security camera video shows an Uber Eats driver identified as Brandon Chatmon walk inside Wingstop to pick up an order just before 10:30 p.m.

He grabs the bag from the counter, then goes and fills up the soda cup before leaving. But after he walks out, the arrest warrant says, as Chatmon got into his silver Ford Focus, he was approached by the victim, Vicente Lopez.

A witness described Lopez to police as a homless man who frequented the area.

The document also says a camera outside the nearby GameStop shows the two having a conversation.

Then, “Chatmon exits the car, and seconds later the victim backs away stumbles around the car and falls to the ground.”

An autopsy of Lopez showed that he had been shot multiple times.

His death ruled a homicide.

A witness told police she heard five gun shots, and the city’s Shot Spotter technology corroborated that.

Police say Chatmon left Lopez on the ground, and sped out of the parking lot and onto San Mateo.

Police say they were able to confirm the shooter was Chatmon because the jacket he wore the night of the shooting matches the jacket in his profile picture and in his driver’s license photo.

There is a warrant for Chatmon.