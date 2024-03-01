Albuquerque police arrest suspect in bike shop break-in

Court documents say Mario Moreno will be charged with commercial burglary after police say he broke into a bike shop and stole a bicycle worth hundreds of dollars.

It happened at the Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals shop in Old Town Wednesday evening.

“This criminal may have made off with about, yeah, a $900 dollar giant hybrid,” said Josh Arnold, owner of the bike shop.

Arnold said Moreno tried to open the lock with a knife. When that didn’t work, they tried something else.

“Someone had essentially used a rock as a battering ram, a huge boulder basically to break down the door and the frame,” Arnold said. “I mean he went through a steel-plated door, it actually broke the building.”

Soon after the break-in, Albuquerque police found Moreno and the bike Thursday morning around 2 a.m. near Lomas and 12th Street.

Arnold says he’s thankful officers found the bike as soon as they did, but knew Moreno couldn’t have gone too far on the bike.

“The bike ironically had a flat tire, which is why we were fixing it, so he could not ride the bike, maybe part of it. So I kind of chuckle about that… kind of karma,” he said.

Arnold said it could cost up to $2,000 to repair the damages, but he’s thankful to be in a community where he has people looking out for his shop.