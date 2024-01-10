Albuquerque strip club remains open despite suspended license

Despite the Mayor Tim Keller's efforts, the downtown strip club “Knockouts” is still open for now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Despite the Mayor Tim Keller’s efforts, the downtown strip club “Knockouts” is still open for now.

At the beginning of the year, Keller and his team announced Knockouts did not pass a recent inspection, so they were going to suspend its business license.

But, more than a week later, the club is still open.

The mayor originally announced he wanted to suspend the club’s business license for 30 days. That was supposed to start yesterday on the Jan. 8. But the strip club posted a video on social media Monday night.

The video shows two of their bartenders dancing with the caption “We are open.”

So, KOB 4 stopped by Tuesday, to ask the club if they knew about the suspension.

A worker told us they are doing everything they legally need to in order to stay open, but wouldn’t elaborate. She added the owners were not available for comment Tuesday.

We also asked Mayor Tim Keller if he knew Knockouts was still open.

KOB 4 received this statement Tuesday from his office:

“Knockouts has appealed the suspension, and by law are allowed to continue operating through the appeal process. We will continue to explore solutions and use the tools we have to stop known drivers of crime from operating in our city.”

So, for now, Knockouts is allowed to stay open, but the mayor’s office added they hope the state will also step in to help them shut the business down.