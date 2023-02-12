APD: Female pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested a man Friday night after he hit and killed a female pedestrian with his vehicle. The crash happened on Menaul boulevard near Mesilla street.

Officers say James Rodriguez was driving eastbound on Menaul when he hit the curb and crashed into a woman and a light pole.

According to APD, the chase ended in a parking east of Mesilla street when officers arrested Rodriquez.

Police say alcohol was a factor for the driver.

