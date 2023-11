ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a man was killed at a truck stop Sunday.

According to APD, a man was run over by a semi-truck at the TA Truck Stop at 2501 University Blvd. NE.

Police say the man died on scene.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness New and KOB.com for updates.