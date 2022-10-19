APD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say a man was driving his Yamaha motorcycle northbound on 2nd Street. Witnesses told police he was traveling at a high rate of speed and with no front headlight as he approached Griegos Boulevard around 7 a.m. That’s when a Lincoln SUV was turning from southbound 2nd Street into a business and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln remained at the scene and remained cooperative with police.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, it’s believed the motorcyclist’s speed and improper driving were factors in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor as police continue their investigation, with no charges pending.

Northbound 2nd Street was shut down at San Lorenzo after the crash occurred Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.