APD officer accused of shoplifting from Albuquerque Target

Court documents show that Senior APD Officer Vanessa Santillanes is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque police officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly shoplifting from a Target.

The loss prevention manager at the Target location on Coors and Eagle Ranch Road showed officers pictures of the suspect, and said she’s a repeat offender.

When an Albuquerque police officers showed up to the store, they recognized the suspect as a fellow officer.

Court documents show that Senior APD Officer Vanessa Santillanes is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Investigators say she was seen on surveillance video switching out price tags on merchandise on four separate occasions at Target.

The loss prevention manager at the store told police she used self check-out each time. She allegedly purchased a face wash retailing $7, but switched the price tag and rang up the product for 50 cents instead.

The total amount she allegedly stole from the store in this way adds up to almost $160.

An APD spokesperson confirmed Santillanes is on administrative leave while an internal investigation takes place.

Also, adding that APD referred the criminal allegations to the Attorney General’s Office.

KOB 4 reached out to the AG’s office about the incident and are still waiting to hear back.