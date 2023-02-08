APD: Person found dead at SE Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police launched an investigation at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex where a person was found dead Wednesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque police responded to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.