APD: Politician arrested in shootings of elected leaders’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An arrest was made following the investigation into local lawmaker’s homes and businesses being shot at. The man police say is behind the shootings is a politician himself.

APD technology helped track him down.

“Essentially four drive-by shootings in a very quick amount of time and five persons were involved in this conspiracy. The evidence that we have is not only firearm but cell phones and electronic record,” said APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock.

APD arrested Pena Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home near downtown Albuquerque. There was a SWAT situation during his arrest as Pena was believed to be armed.

Police say Pena is tied to the shootings at the homes of four local Democratic lawmakers:

Bernalillo County Commissioners Adriann Barboa and Debbie O’Malley, and incoming Speaker of the House Rep. Javier Martinez and Sen. Linda Lopez.

While there have been other shootings near the offices of some other politicians, police say there is no evidence right now that they’re connected.

Albuquerque police connected Pena to the shootings after senator Lopez’s home was shot, and they believe Pena actually tried to pull the trigger but his gun malfunctioned.

Police also revealed the commissioners and senator Lopez told detectives that Pena showed up uninvited to their homes after November’s election, denying the election results.

Pena ran for House District 14 in November but lost.

“These shootings were orchestrated, they were dangerous attacks not only to these individuals, which is personally the most terrifying for them, but fundamentally also to democracy. That is why this is so terrible, this type of radicalism is a threat to our nation, and it has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But I know here we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Right now, we are waiting on the criminal complaint for Pena, that will reveal a lot more details about this investigation.

