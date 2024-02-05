APD: Scooter driver killed in overnight hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead after police say someone hit their scooter with their car and kept driving on a busy northeast Albuquerque road.

The crash happened near Tramway and Menaul around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a red scooter was traveling south on Tramway. Then, a car ran into the scooter, causing the driver to be thrown into the roadway.

First responders pronounced the scooter driver dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the car reportedly did not stay at the scene.

The Albuquerque Police Department is now looking for information on a white 2018-2020 Honda Accord. They believe it is the suspect car in this crash.

APD says the car likely has “significant damage” to the front end. They also say the car is missing the bottom driver’s side front bumper and fog light.

If you have any information on this vehicle, reach out to APD or call 505-242-COPS (2677).