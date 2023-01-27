APD: Car theft suspect sought after fatal head-on crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed early Friday morning in a head-on crash with a reportedly stolen vehicle in southwest Albuquerque.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Dennis Chavez Boulevard, near Unser and 98th.

Police say a stolen Buick was traveling westbound on Dennis Chavez Boulevard when it crashed head-on into a Hyundai traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. Police allege the male driver of the Buick fled on foot.

It’s still unknown which vehicle crossed over the double-yellow center line and caused the crash.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Buick. Witnesses describe him as a younger Hispanic male in his late teens, wearing dark clothing and having a thin build.

If you have any information, call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).

