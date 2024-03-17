BCSO deputy involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say one of their deputies was involved in a shooting early Sunday.

The shooting happened near the Carpenters Union Training Center just off I-25. 

BCSO says no deputies were injured in the shooting, though there’s still no word on the suspect. 

