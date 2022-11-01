BCSO: Man found dead on Pajarito Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies found a man fatally shot near the scene of an SUV fire west of Albuquerque.

On Oct. 27, deputies responded near the intersection of James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW, where they reportedly found an SUV engulfed in flames in a ditch bank. Near the SUV, they found a man who was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez.

BCSO says they have a person of interest in the case but no further information is available at this time.

