Bubba’s 33 begins annual fundraiser to help veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re thinking of lunch, may we suggest a burger? Not just any burger, either, but one supporting a good cause at a restaurant in Albuquerque.

Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops for a fundraiser, starting May 31. Overall, the goal is to help veterans injured in the line of duty, all for the price of a burger.

Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit that works to build and donate specially-adapted custom homes for veterans severely injured post-9/11.

Each of these custom homes provided is equipped with wider halls, doorways, automatic door openers and more adaptations to help veterans live more independently.

Over the years, they’ve built and donated nearly 350 homes across the U.S.

With 80 veterans on their active project list, including some in New Mexico, they rely on fundraisers to support their projects.

That’s why, for years and this year again, Bubba’s 33 has supported them.

“[The fundraiser] starts May 31 and goes until July 4. We run a specialty burger that we only have during that time, called the ‘Patriot Burger’,” said Shannon Hart, the store marketer at Bubba’s 33. “It’s an all-beef patty. We do cheddar cheese on it with barbeque sauce and an onion ring. It also comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles. It’s delicious.”

Bubba’s will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for every Patriot Burger sold. All 40+ locations across the U.S., including the one in Albuquerque, are getting involved.

“We would really like to encourage anybody who had or has had veterans in their family and they know the struggles that they go through. It’s just for a really great cause and it helps people out who really, really deserve it,” Hart said.

The company’s goal is 100,000 burgers. If you don’t want the burger, you can also make a donation to the fundraiser. Click here for more info.