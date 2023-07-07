Business owners excited about plans for Albuquerque’s Uptown area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City leaders just announced new safety measures to tackle retail crime in the Uptown area, and there are new investments in Uptown’s transit system that includes more housing for the area.

One apartment complex behind the Marriot off of Indian School is almost finished up, and there are also more construction sites across the area – even behind the Winrock Town Center.

“As a longtime resident of Albuquerque, you know, seeing a lot of things change and moving in a direction that a lot of bigger cities have that we haven’t had for a long time, it’s super exciting,” said Nick Lott, the general manager of Slapfish at Winrock.

The city received $25 million to make upgrades to the Uptown Transit Center. The funding comes from major infrastructure bills passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

“400 housing units, in an awesome part of town, a diverse part of town, now going to have affordable housing with free buses,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Winrock is still developing into a major hub for shopping and entertainment.