City councilors approve expanded speed enforcement, deny landlord registry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors met Monday with a packed agenda featuring proposed ordinances on speed enforcement and a landlord registry.

Councilors approved the “Automated Speed Enforcement Ordinance and Traffic Code.” It allows the city to give a parking citation or boot and even impound a vehicle when the owner allegedly has three or more fines in default.

“Automated speed enforcement is slowing down speeders and making our streets safer. We appreciate having another tool to improve speed enforcement in Albuquerque,” Mayor Tim Keller said after the ordinance passed.

The city council also approved the “Handle with Care” resolution, setting up a hotline between law enforcement and Albuquerque Public Schools. The hotline will notify APS if a student was involved in a situation with first responders.

Councilor Renee Grout proposed the resolution to give APS a way to help students deal with potential trauma.

MORE:

Also on the agenda was a proposed “landlord registry,” which would’ve required Albuquerque landlords to report how many units they own.

Organizers with the People’s Housing Project and others said it would’ve been the first step toward addressing the issue. Some expressed worry about having their information widely available online.

In the end, councilors shot the ordinance down in a 2-7 vote.

The city council also approved the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan.

See the resolution on the plan below.