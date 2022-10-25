Doctors see RSV cases rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Health officials have seen a rise in RSV cases in just the last two weeks.

“We are seeing more cases this year than we did last year and certainly pre-pandemic, enough that it has caught our attention, and we are monitoring things fairly closely,” said Dr. Martha L. Muller with the UNM Health Sciences Center.

These cases are impacting families and adding stress to hospitals, which are already facing a nursing shortage.

“We have been running around 100% capacity for the last about 10 days with patients bedded i on alternative areas that we take that capacity number up,” said Maribeth Thorton, an associate chief nursing officer at UNM Children’s Hospital.

RSV is a respiratory virus that’s typically found in children younger than five years old. Adults can catch it too – but are not as much of a risk as infants and children.

Officials stressed the importance of knowing the symptoms of RSV.

“Children who are working harder to breathe, they’re breathing faster. They may not be taking liquid liquids and very well resulting in dehydration,” said Dr. Anna L. Duran, a pediatrician and associate chief medical officer for UNM Children’s Hospital. “As the respiratory distress progresses, what you start seeing as they become more hypoxic, meaning they start to require oxygen to breathe more comfortably.”

So why are officials seeing a rapid rise of RSV cases in the state?

“Certainly this opening of things back up since the pandemic and children and adults in closed spaces again, without some of the mitigating things that we were doing during COVID,” Muller said. “It certainly may affect the season and I anticipate that’s part of why we’re seeing some of the increased cases of RSV.”

Right now, there’s no vaccine for RSV. Just like many viruses, underlying conditions can put an infant or young child at a higher risk.

“Any parent or guardian who feels that maybe their kiddo may fall into a category where they could be at higher risk of severe disease to talk with their primary care provider to see if they would qualify for any preventive therapy,” said Muller.

Doctors and health professionals spoke on the fact that they are reaching capacity, but that they can expand if needed. They said they are collaborating with other hospitals in the state to keep an eye on bed capacity for pediatric patients — since the number for pediatric beds in the state is a little more limited.