Fumes cause brief delay at ABQ Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flights coming in and out of the Albuquerque International Sunport experienced delays due to issues at an FAA facility Wednesday morning.

Non-essential personnel was evacuated around 10 a.m., due to fumes in one of the facilities, the FAA says. During that time, air traffic controllers handled traffic already in the airspace and alternate plans were made for traffic outside of the space.

Normal operations then resumed around 11 a.m.

An FAA spokesperson issued a statement following the resumption.

Normal operations have resumed at the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center. The FAA briefly evacuated non-essential personnel due to fumes in the facility. Air traffic controllers continued to safely handle traffic already in the facility’s airspace. Aircraft scheduled to fly into or out of the airspace were routed around it or held at their departure airports.