Local Make-A-Wish teen meets Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in California

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – For Josh Williams, playing sports and staying active was everything. All of that came to a screeching halt when he was diagnosed with a lifelong neurological condition.

“When you just have medical intervention and things like that and don’t have anything exciting, you don’t have games and school to look forward to because all of that is impossible for Josh, this wish gave him something to look forward to,” said Christine Williams, Josh William’s mother.

A wish so good, Josh knew right away what to write down when Make-A-Wish New Mexico came knocking on his door: meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“To do everything the way he does. I want to work out like him, I just want to be like him. He inspires me in so many ways with how hardworking and how dedicated he is in all his stuff,” said Josh.

Earlier this month, Josh met Johnson in Los Angeles, California.

“When he had walked in the studio, I was like a nervous wreck. When he came up to me, it was like, I don’t even know how to describe the feeling. It was like so much excitement and joy, and nervous all wrapped in together,” said Josh.

Not only did Josh get to meet him, he and a group of Make-A-Wish kids spent the day with him at Universal Studios.

“It was just crazy to see him for the first time, I mean, it was amazing. Then he took us on a tour, made some jokes, it was amazing,” he said.

After the tour, they spent the rest of the day hanging out and playing video games with The Rock.

“Watching Josh that day, it was bittersweet, you know, sad that you have to do that, and we are in that place. But so happy that you know he got to meet this man that means so much and inspires him so much. We just thank Make-A-Wish New Mexico for everything that they did,” said Christine.

Johnson pulled out all of the stops, stocking the studio with candy, handwritten letters and spending one-on-one time with each kid. Something Josh will not soon forget.

“With how busy of a man he is, I am in awe that he had that time to put that much effort in. I was so surprised and so thankful. I just didn’t know how to thank him,” he said.

Both Josh and his mother want to thank his doctor for helping them with the Make-A-Wish process. His mother said the wish was truly life changing and has brought him so much joy.