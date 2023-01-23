Local stone sculptor pays homage to strong female leadership at Santa Clara Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Upton Ethelbah Jr. is working on a new sculpture. “Pueblo Matriarch” is set to be a 20-foot tall obelisk on display soon in the metro.

The sculpture will be installed in the middle of the Menaul and 12th Street roundabout, next to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The monument pays homage to Ethelbah’s mother, aunts, and the strong female leadership at Santa Clara Pueblo. The artist hopes to have the sculpture finished next month.

