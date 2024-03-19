Love 4 Pets: March 19, 2024

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets in the Albuquerque metro who want to make your home their home.

Pebbles

First up is Pebbles, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix. She has the perfect leash manners and is ready to go on a stroll with you. As you can see by that big smile, she has a loving and kind heart that will fit well with her new family.

You can meet Pebbles at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Lyle

Next, if you need some puppy kisses in your life, meet Lyle! He is a 10-month-old lab.

Lyle has been eagerly awaiting his fur-ever home since January. This good little guy has a playful spirit and a heart full of love.

You can meet Lyle at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.