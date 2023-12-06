Mayor Tim Keller legalizes raw milk sales in Albuquerque

Earlier this year, Bernalillo County legalized raw milk sales in unincorporated parts of the county. But, after Tuesday, people can start buying raw milk within Albuquerque city limits.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Earlier this year, Bernalillo County legalized raw milk sales in unincorporated parts of the county. But, after Tuesday, people can start buying raw milk within Albuquerque city limits.

“Albuquerque has just been behind on this. We’ve already changed this law at the state, and Albuquerque just hadn’t updated its code,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

On Tuesday morning, Keller gathered with local raw milk advocates to sign a new order legalizing raw milk sales in the city.

Local dairy farmer Erica De Smet has been selling raw milk from her Bosque Farms property for 10 years.

“In New Mexico, it’s actually been legal for quite some time, with the exception of Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque,” said Erica De Smet with De Smet Farms.

Now, she says buying it in the metro will be much easier.

“You can go to your local co-op, Las Mananitas, you know Mousehole is going to carry it now, hopefully, you know, hopefully, we can expand all around the City of Albuquerque,” De Smet said.

Bernalillo County legalized raw milk sales recently. KOB 4 spoke with Corrales goat farmer Amanda Brown, who’s hoping to start selling her milk.

She says it’s not what you think – drinking straight from the utters.

“No, that’s not the case. Raw milk is cooled down immediately. Once it’s smelt, of course. First, it’s filtered, and then it’s cooled down. And then from there, it’s bottled,” said Amanda Brown with Brown’s Micro Creamery.

The state has strict health codes to follow for raw milk sales – the county and the city will be following them, as well as additional regulations.

De Smet says in addition to the local grocers she mentioned, the farm is also working on getting their raw milk for sale in Sprouts as well. There’s no word on when that will happen, though.