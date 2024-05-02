Murder suspect pleads guilty in gas station shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Ty Gallegos plead guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a local mother back in 2022. The judge sentenced him to 10 years.
Gallegos is one of five young people charged with shooting Kayla Montano at a gas station near I-25 and Comanche.
Police say the murder was a case of mistaken identity. The teens thought Montano’s SUV belonged to the person who tried to rob two of them earlier that night.
