Pay It 4ward: Local coach honored for leading by example

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Off-season training and practices can add up for local athletes’ families who want them to stand out.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward episode helps a man who believes any athlete can stand out, even without a budget.

Between the footballs and cones is a lot of love for the game.

“If they’re not working, he pushes them. If they’re not working, he tells them, ‘Step it up. ‘ And it’s just that kind of accountability we don’t see in today’s age, so I love it,” said Michael Denison, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Denison has known Justin Cole for years, and was brought together by that love for the game. They’ve both lead teams in the New Mexico Young America Football League, known as YAFL.

“He’s a different breed. He doesn’t have a kid on the team, he has no ego in it there’s no dad ball it’s just pure him wanting to help out the community and the kids. I’m amazed by it,” said Denison.

Denison trusts him with his own son, seeing Cole’s impact with his own eyes.

“He preaches attitude and ethics on the field, off the field. Grades, he talks to you about it. He gives the kids goals, and watches them work toward those goals and helps them facilitate those goals,” Denison said.

Cole takes time out of his weekends and weekdays to continue that effort – free of charge.

“I’ve tried to give him money numerous times, he just won’t take it. I try to buy gear, he won’t take it. He has it, and he comes out here with what I would consider to be thousands of dollars of gear. And for him to just bleed that money out of his own pocket and take it from him and his wife’s family, it’s impressive,” said Denison.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward.

