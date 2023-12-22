Presbyterian Hospital continues ‘Babies in Stockings’ holiday tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian Hospital is getting parents of newborns in the Christmas spirit with its annual Babies in Stockings tradition.

Officials at Presbyterian shared pictures of some of the newborns, lying in stockings volunteers handmade for the 21st year.

This year, their 33 volunteers helped make 66 stockings for families with babies born at the downtown hospital and Rust Medical Center.

Presbyterian staff say, for 40 years, they’ve gifted Christmas stockings to families with babies born around the Christmas holiday.