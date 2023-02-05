Police ID suspect, victim in Rio Rancho homicide

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then drove around the metro with her body in the car.

Police say a call for service came around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. A caller said 23-year-old Matthew Chavez had shown up at a family member’s home, claiming he shot his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos, but Chavez left before police got there.

Police were able to get ahold of Chavez on the phone, and he agreed to meet officers in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 movie theater.

Officers said Chavez surrendered peacefully, and told them the gun was in the passenger’s seat. They found Gallegos dead in the backseat of the car Chavez was driving.

Chavez was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on an open count of murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.