Safety tips: Mountain hiking with colder temperatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As New Mexico heads into the winter season, the weather can quickly change, especially in the mountains.

If you are heading into the mountains, you’ll find the conditions you encounter can change even on short hikes.

So if you are thinking of doing some winter hiking, dress in layers. You want layers so you can add and remove if you’re getting too hot or too cold.

Also, wear a hat and gloves or take them along because the hat traps most of your body heat, and gloves will keep your extremities nice and warm.

