Stackers Burger Co. moving into downtown Albuquerque food hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man behind an award-winning burger is doubling down on the part of town he says has already seen success.

“I do think that 505 Central Food Hall is like the living room of downtown,” said Mark Baker, owner of 505 Central Food Hall.

It survived the pandemic and now the owner says it’s hitting its stride.

“We’re always looking to improve, we’re always looking to satisfy the need of the customers,” said Baker.

Baker is doing what he can to bring people back downtown, including giving the guy behind Tikka Spice and Kukri Chicken a new opportunity.

“It’s pretty popular, we’re getting all the lines, but I don’t want to brag about that, you know what I mean?” said Basit Gauba, Tikka Spice owner.

Gauba is humble, but his Pakistani flavors with a New Mexican twist is gaining recognition. He was one of five chefs in the state to be named a James Beard Award semi-finalist.

Not only that, but his newest food truck creation is gaining steam.

“We’re at the Pacific Rim Food Park. We’re just trying to get this really cool vibe going in Northeast Heights,” Gauba said.

His green chile smash burgers won the triple crown in the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown in 2022.

“We were the first restaurant to ever win the triple award,” said Gauba.

Now, he’s once again taking his food from the truck to brick and mortar. Stackers Burger Co. will move into the 505 Food Hall right next to his current chicken place – doubling down on downtown.

“I see a good future for downtown. Downtown areas in a lot of areas that are getting big, they all have their own problems. But, I think that together if we work as a community, we all put in our own efforts, and we can make a change there,” said Gauba.

They are expected to open in late July.

“I consider it, kind of our silver lining. For those of us that are trying downtown back to life,” said Baker.

KOB 4 spoke with one of the owners of Meteor Burger – they are in the location where Stackers is moving into.

They say their lease is expiring, and they will be taking some time off but may bring back their burger joint elsewhere in the future.