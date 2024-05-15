State challenges decision to overturn conviction of former cabinet secretary 

Former tax and revenue secretary Demesia Padilla is not out of the woods from her legal troubles yet. State officials are now appealing the decision to overturn her conviction.

In 2021, Padilla was convicted of stealing over $25,000 from a trucking company while acting as the cabinet secretary for former Gov. Susana Martinez.

In 2023, an appeals court ruled Padilla was charged after the statute of limitations ran out.

On Tuesday, prosecutors challenged that decision in our state Supreme Court. There was no immediate decision after the hearing.