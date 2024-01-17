State Republicans file impeachment articles against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Two Republican members of the state House announced they've officially filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In a social media post, representatives John Block and Stefani Lord claim the governor violated her constitutional oath when issuing a public health order on gun violence back in September.

Both reps had said they were planning on filing articles of impeachment then.