State Republicans file impeachment articles against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two Republican members of the state House announced they’ve officially filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
In a social media post, representatives John Block and Stefani Lord claim the governor violated her constitutional oath when issuing a public health order on gun violence back in September.
Both reps had said they were planning on filing articles of impeachment then.