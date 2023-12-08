Village of Los Lunas partners with Rail Runner for holiday event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, you can take the Rail Runner to the annual tree lighting and holiday event the Village of Los Lunas is putting on.

The “Santa’s Coming to Town” event is happening Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at the Los Lunas Transportation Center.

The event is free and family-friendly with games, arts and crafts, food trucks and photo-ops with Santa, who will arrive at 6 p.m.

Officials say they’ll be doing a Christmas stocking giveaway. Children will receive a filled stocking while supplies last.

If you’re wondering how to get there, the Rail Runner is offering extra trains to and from the event.

For more details, click here or see below for the special train schedule.