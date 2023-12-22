Albuquerque mom gets probation following drug bust

An Albuquerque mom appeared by video in front of a judge Thursday to learn her fate.

Cassie Sandoval was arrested in January after police busted her during a sting. Courthouse documents show it was jailhouse phone calls to her husband that gave her away.

A transcript shows Paul Sandoval – from jail – saying, “You’ve got to be El Chapo out there,” and “That’s how I paid the bills.”

There are also phone calls with her grandma when they reportedly spoke in code about selling drugs, referring to their illegal business as “bake sales” and selling “cookies.”

Undercover police officers pretended to be customers buying drugs during an operation. Police say her two young children were in the car during the deals.

A search warrant led police to find 7,000 fentanyl pills and 7 guns inside the home.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to selling drugs, as well as child abuse charges.

On Thursday, Judge Joseph Montaño released Sandoval on probation, sentencing her to community service and giving her a warning.

“Let me be clear with you, if you come back before me on any allegations that you’re selling narcotics, you will be going to prison for the remainder of your time,” Judge Montaño said.