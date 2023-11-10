Albuquerque mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse 

An Albuquerque mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after the woman’s 5-year-old son was hospitalized with severe injuries.

*WARNING: Some may find the following details disturbing.*

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after the woman’s 5-year-old son was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Natalie Saiz faced a judge virtually Thursday afternoon for her pretrial detention hearing.

APD officers responded to Saiz’s apartment near Wyoming and Central following a referral stating a 5-year-old boy was severely injured, according to documents.

Court documents say APD officers took Saiz’s son to UNM hospital on Oct. 29 after they witnessed his severe injuries.

An arrest warrant says the boy had a swollen head, severe bruising on his face, chest, arms and legs, both eyes were swollen shut, and there was an apparent burn mark under his lip.

Doctors later revealed the boy also had injuries on his genitals. They told police he was “battered head to toe.”

Saiz reportedly yelled “he fell off the bed” to police as they took away her son. Documents say Saiz made the same comment to neighbors and family members who noticed bruises on the boy several days before police intervened.

Court documents reveal several people asked Saiz about the boy’s injuries leading up to her arrest. The boy’s “grandma” reportedly filed a report with CYFD on Oct. 20, but officials with CYFD said Thursday a report was never filed on that date.

An arrest warrant says a CYFD investigator was on scene when APD officers first arrived at Saiz’s apartment.

According to court records, the boy’s biological father told police Saiz admitted to spanking the boy and that she used illegal narcotics. Police also reported seeing drug paraphernalia inside Saiz’s home.

The boy’s father reportedly also told police he believed Saiz’s boyfriend – Phillip Valencia – was involved. One neighbor also told police both Saiz and Valencia were very mean to the boy, according to documents.

Both Saiz and Valencia have lengthy criminal histories – including domestic violence charges. Saiz was charged with aggravated battery against a household member in 2017. Valencia was charged with the same crime and false imprisonment in 2020. Both cases were dismissed by prosecutors.

Saiz and Valencia appeared virtually for their pretrial detention hearings Thursday. A judge decided to keep Valencia locked up before his trial. Saiz’s hearing was continued to next week.