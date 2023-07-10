Albuquerque mother seeks answers in daughter’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A grieving Albuquerque mother is seeking answers after her daughter was shot and killed last week.

“What day is today, I don’t even know what day it today. All I know is my daughter was murdered on Fourth of July,” said Andrea Aguirre.

For Andrea Aguirre, the last few days have been a blur as she tries to make sense of what happened to her 19-year-old daughter, Alana Gamboa.

“My daughter wouldn’t hurt a fly, she protected animals, she saved animals. No, I don’t know who would do this to her,” said Aguirre.

On July 4, in the early morning, Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call of a possible car crash near Kathyrn and Columbia.

APD says when police got there they found Gamboa in the car. She had died from gunshot wounds.

Aguirre says she doesn’t know why her daughter would’ve been in the area, and suspects foul play. Now, she is looking for justice for her daughter.

“I still have no answers, I still have not seen her,” Aguirre said.

According to APD, the shooting is still under investigation.

An APD rep says the department can’t release any information on the shooting right now.

Aguirre says she feels APD isn’t reaching out to witnesses fast enough.

“Albuquerque is small, and this area is even smaller, and somebody knows something,” she said. “Please speak up her brothers and her sisters need justice. I need justice. Alana needs justice. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

She says her daughter loved animals her whole life, and always asked to bring home more. She was a friend to everyone.

“I know my daughter was loved, and it warms my heart to know she’s loved, and her love has spread out to so many other people here in Albuquerque. And I hope it continues to multiply, the love that she left with her friends here, and us here,” said Aguirre.

The grief may never fade, but neither will a mother’s fight for answers.

“Remember her name, Alana Gamboa, Alana Gamboa. We will get justice for Alana Gamboa,” said Aguirre.

No arrests have been made in this case.