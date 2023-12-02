Albuquerque native nominated for CNN’s Hero of the Year award

An Albuquerque native, Kwane Stewart, is getting some national attention after he was nominated for CNN's Hero of the Year award. It's for his work providing free veterinary care.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque native, Kwane Stewart, is getting some national attention after he was nominated for CNN’s Hero of the Year award. It’s for his work providing free veterinary care.

Stewart’s charity is called Project Street Vet.

“I’ll pack a bag full of medications and supplies and I will park in the Skid Row area or some of these areas where I know there are homeless encampments, and I just walk,” Stewart told KOB 4.

Other times, he gets multiple vets together and sets up shop.

The project started as a small act of kindness.

“It started with an encounter of a gentleman outside of a 7-Eleven, he was unhoused and he had a dog,” Stewart said. “I noticed his dog had some skin issues. I stepped over to introduce myself and offer to treat the dog. I saw the dog, 10 days later, the dog was transformed. And the man sitting there, with tears in his eyes, just said, ‘Thank you for not ignoring me.'”

The motto of Project Street Vet is no judgment, just help. But now the helpers are getting some help from a big name.

“I got contacted by CNN, they reached out and explained the nomination process,” Stewart said. “We never know who nominates us, a nomination can come from anybody at any time during the year.”

Out of thousands of nominations, the Albuquerque native made it to the Top 10. Now, CNN is asking for you to vote for who should be named Hero of the Year.

“Just being in the Top 10 has brought a flood fo support and, you know, attention and well wishes,” Stewart said. “It’s just, it’s been remarkable. But if I come in at all, it comes with $100,000 and that’ll go right back to my charity.”

Voting is open until Dec. 5 and CNN will announce a winner on Dec. 10.

For a look at the Top 10 finalists and cast your vote, click here.