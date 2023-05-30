Albuquerque nonprofit helps people transition out of homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s homeless population is growing but transitioning out of that can present a whole other set of challenges.

Affording dining tables, couches and chairs can help make a house a home. It doesn’t come without a heavy price tag many can’t afford, especially those fresh off the streets.

“The homeless problem is a very complex issue. People who are needing homes have a lot of resources that they need in order to do it successfully. We just play one small piece of the puzzle,” said Amy Lavender, the VP of development for Give ABQ.

That piece of the puzzle is Give ABQ, a program within Albuquerque nonprofit Adelante. The program ensures furniture donations are possible by partnering with nonprofits. They work with people experiencing homelessness or those transitioning out of it.

“We realized a lot of nonprofits didn’t have the resources to manage large furniture donations like collecting, storing and delivering. So, we combined those ideas together and Give ABQ opened up a few years later,” Lavender said.

Give ABQ has its own warehouse full of donated furniture, ready to go to those who need it.

“Right now, we are working with about 100 nonprofits to help get furniture to the people they are supporting. A case worker can come in with a client to the warehouse and find stuff that they think can really make a house a home,” Lavender explained.

Last year, Give ABQ helped more than 60 families with furniture. This year alone, that number has increased.

If you have any gently used furniture that you would like to donate, Give ABQ will take it off your hands. They do inspect each piece to ensure it’s good to give away. Learn more by clicking here.