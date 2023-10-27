Albuquerque nonprofits seek donations to help migrants

As migrants cross into the U.S. in search of a better home, Albuquerque is preparing to welcome them to New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As migrants cross into the U.S. in search of a better home, Albuquerque is preparing to welcome them to New Mexico.

“Most of them are coming from the southern border passing through Texas and coming here,” said Julia Montany, program manager at Las Cumbres Community Services. “The most critical need is for housing – a lot of them are just looking for resources, so we are working together with the city to be able to provide housing resources, knowing we are stronger when we are working together.”

Las Cumbres Community Services partners with United Voices for Newcomer Rights to help people seeking asylum.

“We work to ensure that the families that we work with are able to access housing, food, clothing and the basic necessities of getting started here and providing for themselves and their families,” Montany said.

Now, they are asking for help from the community for more donations.

“As the weather is getting colder, we definitely need some blankets, jackets, warm clothes, also non-perishable snack items, diapers, and baby wipes are always a huge thing. Pocket folders for people to keep documents in,” Montany said.

People can also drop off school supplies, gently-used stuffed animals for children, or donate directly to United Voices for Newcomer Rights.

Right now, they are helping more than 60 families, and are expecting more in the coming months.

Those who would like to donate items can do that by dropping them off at:

United Voices for Newcomer Rights on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (2201 San Pedro Drive NE, Suite 2-222, Albuquerque, NM 87110)

Las Cumbres Community Services Call their office first at 505-819-1643 to organize a drop-off. (220 Adams St SE, Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87108)

El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (714 4th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102)