Albuquerque offers $4M to help convert hotels into affordable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Affordable housing is top of mind for city and state leaders right now. There are estimates Albuquerque needs anywhere from 13,000 to 30,000 more housing units just to keep up with demand, and that’s a big task for traditional construction projects.

That’s why the City of Albuquerque is working to convert struggling hotels and motels into new apartment complexes.

Hotel-to-housing conversions are not new to Albuquerque – there are already a few scattered around town, but city leaders know there are more properties that have potential.

The city already converted one hotel near I-40 and Juan Tabo, and that’s about to start accepting tenants. Officials say they’re working on another conversion, but they know the private industry can help out and they’re making it worth the investment.

“Now we’re putting out a program to incentivize private developers to help buy down that cost,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

The city is putting $4 million on the table to help developers willing to come in and turn hotels, motels, and old commercial buildings into new housing. It’s under the condition that at least 20% of the new units stay affordable.

“That’s really the key with what the public sector is doing in terms of this process, because you can convert a lot of stuff, but it’s not affordable to all Albuquerque, and the idea here is to make it affordable to all Albuquerque,” said Joseph Montoya, director of the city’s Health, Housing, and Homelessness Department.

For now, the city is only considering projects in designated redevelopment areas along Central between Carlisle and Tramway – an area that’s already home to several conversions like the Sundowner Apartments and the De Anza Motor Lodge.

“This is kind of, you know, is just our best idea in terms of how to both redevelop some of our older parts of town, but also deal with our housing crisis,” Keller said.

Developers have until April 24 to submit their pitches. City leaders say they will prioritize projects that essentially have the best bang for the city’s buck. Here is the link to submit proposals.

Map of included designated redevelopment area: