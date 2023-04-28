Albuquerque officials roll out ‘Case Catcher’ tool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement agencies serving Bernalillo County will now have a new system when it comes to putting together criminal cases.

“This replaces what has historically been an ad hoc, chaotic, imprecise, often paper-based process,” said Scott Darnell, with the chamber that oversees policy development and strategic planning.

The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce unveiled the new tool, called Case Catcher, at a news conference alongside the Albuquerque Police Department and prosecutors.

“Case Catcher provides for the electronic referral of criminal cases by police to the DA’s office, including the electronic upload and sharing of all types of evidence and discovery material in a case,” Darnell said.

The online system will allow police officers to create a case and upload any evidence in one place for the district attorney’s office to see.

“The tool looks at charges that are present in a case and identifies types of evidence most likely to be associated with that case. The types of evidence that are needed to secure a conviction,” he said.

“It is our duty as police officers here at the department and prosecutors to take what happened to a victim and ensure that it gets in front of a judge or a jury,” APD Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

Hartsock said that having everything in one place will also increase transparency between departments.

“We believe it is going to have an immediate impact when we are sharing sometimes really high amounts of information police reports, surveillance video, forensic reports, with the prosecutor’s office,” said the commander.